Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EBS. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

