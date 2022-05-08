Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.01 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 90,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

