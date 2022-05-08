Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESRT. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.