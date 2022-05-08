Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.88

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.88 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 84.80 ($1.06). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.07), with a volume of 770,437 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 110 ($1.37).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The stock has a market cap of £515.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.