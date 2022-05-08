Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

