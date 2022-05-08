Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 4,743,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,015. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

