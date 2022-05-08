Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 279,331 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 279,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.37% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $9,448,000.

KIE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. 1,303,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $42.84.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

