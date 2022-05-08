Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 61,798 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after purchasing an additional 996,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.09. 2,629,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,602. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

