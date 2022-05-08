Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,824. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.00.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

