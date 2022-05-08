Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 533,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

