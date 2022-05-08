Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Polaris worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Polaris by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

NYSE PII traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 667,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.