Empowered Funds LLC Invests $25.62 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 377,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,616,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.91. 853,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,458. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.