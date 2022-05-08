Empowered Funds LLC Invests $26.37 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 228,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

