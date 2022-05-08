Empowered Funds LLC Invests $4.91 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,957,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,911. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

