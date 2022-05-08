Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 4,379 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.69. 2,472,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,203. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.