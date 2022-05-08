Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,685,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,622. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.