Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.74. 9,016,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,688. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.78.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

