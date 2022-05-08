Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.62. The stock had a trading volume of 725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,541. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.00 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

