Empowered Funds LLC Sells 339 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

WLK stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.40. 980,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,368. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

