Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.15) EPS.

Endo International stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 20,785,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,565. The stock has a market cap of $331.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

