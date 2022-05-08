Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 104,771 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Enertopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.