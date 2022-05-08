EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Announces Earnings Results

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 386,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EngageSmart by 86,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

