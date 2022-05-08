Enigma (ENG) Price Down 40.9% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Enigma has a total market cap of $241,486.50 and approximately $71,704.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00236327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00465528 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

