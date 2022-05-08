Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 215,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

EPD stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $26.95. 6,919,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,774. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

