Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.340 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

ENV opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

