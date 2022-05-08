EOS Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $376.91 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00005731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,054,146,819 coins and its circulating supply is 988,923,114 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.