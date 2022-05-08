EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. EQT posted sales of $996.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,063,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 15.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in EQT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

