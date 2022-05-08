Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

EQX stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 535,020 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,924,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

