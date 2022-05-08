Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Equitable worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1,845.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 96.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,589,000 after acquiring an additional 889,753 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.34 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

