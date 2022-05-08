Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.95.

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $311.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $227.49 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $17,183,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 381.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 136.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 886.4% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

