Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling pandemic-induced restrictions in the Asia/Pacific region. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, organic sales fell in mid-single-digits across Mainland China, as a sharp decline in brick-and-mortar sales offset online growth. Although management believes that the ongoing restrictions in China are temporary, it expects these headwinds to have a greater impact on fiscal fourth-quarter results relative to the third quarter. The company revised its fiscal 2022 outlook downward as impressive year-to-date performance is likely to be countered with added headwinds affecting the fiscal fourth-quarter view. That being said, The Estee Lauder Companies has been benefiting from the growing Skin Care business for a while now.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

EL stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $227.49 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

