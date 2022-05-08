Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,360.75

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00008450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $292,360.75 and approximately $2,921.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,569.04 or 0.99910464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

