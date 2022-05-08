Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $290,643.95 and $2,876.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00008504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

