EtherGem Price Down 5.4% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $182,470.70 and $408.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

