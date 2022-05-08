EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRZF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. EVRAZ has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.04.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

