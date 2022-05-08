Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

