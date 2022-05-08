Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

