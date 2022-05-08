Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

FANH stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

