Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 285.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 780,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 577,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

