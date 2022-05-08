FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $25.00.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
