FC Barcelona Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and $1.71 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00014033 BTC on major exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,641.61 or 1.00002566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00029396 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

