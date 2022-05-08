Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

Shares of FRT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 493,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.