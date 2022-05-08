Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

NYSE:FRT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. 493,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $109.89 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

