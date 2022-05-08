Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92.

FRT stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $109.89 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

