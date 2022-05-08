FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 26,148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $135,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 211,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,740,000 after buying an additional 65,670 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,690,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in FedEx by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.09.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

