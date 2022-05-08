Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $285.57

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.57 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.30). Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 526,928 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £860.48 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

