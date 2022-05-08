Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. 80,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,415. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

