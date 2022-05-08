Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,976,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

