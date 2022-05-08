First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.