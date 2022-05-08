First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 87,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 213,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.